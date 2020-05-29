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INFERMIERA MOLTO SVEGLIA RISPONDE AL POST DI UNA COLLEGA
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40 views • May 29, 2020
Video scaricato da una chat di gruppo, dove vediamo lo sfogo di un'infermiera molto sveglia con la mente aperta, che risponde ad una collega poco sveglia con la mente chiusa.
# CORONAVIRUS #COVID19 #VACCINO
Da: Il Complottologo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tizSmI-aU7g
# CORONAVIRUS #COVID19 #VACCINO
Da: Il Complottologo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tizSmI-aU7g
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