He looked up at me with suspicion after someone had intentionally harmed him

Pitiful Animal





Dec 2, 2023





On the way to and from work, I left food in an empty lot where mostly abandoned dogs

The dog that I saw there for the first time, whether it was a car accident or a car accident

With his chin ragged and bleeding, if I left him alone, he would go to heaven

I immediately went to the vet and asked for a prescription for X-rays, painkillers and antibiotics

The vet's doctor came to treat carefully to reduce the death,

However, seeing him wake up after experimenting with tranquilizers,

The doctor said he had been in this condition for at least 2 weeks and he couldn't seem to eat. .

But I wanted to give strength to this desperate dog,

Who wanted to live so much that he could live though he had endured.

I was very worried about which option would be the best way for me to be happy.

We would report the good news again the next day

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dxpq-7nk0rI