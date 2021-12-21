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Jacqui Deevoy - A Good Death? State Sponsored Euthanasia During Covid Pandemic
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56 views • December 21, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Jacqui Deevoy is joining us. Jacqui Deevoy is a freelance journalist, editor and author. She started writing for teen magazines back in the ‘80s, before progressing to women’s magazines and national newspapers. Because she loves to write opinion pieces and about her own experiences, she finds it most enjoyable to write for her own peer group. Having said that, she’s just as happy writing for younger readers! Her most recent articles have been published in newspapers and their supplements - in the Daily Mail, the Telegraph, the Sun, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Star, the Sun, the Daily Express – and in women’s magazines, including Best, Woman, Take A Break, That's Life, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.
Over the decadess, she’s been an editor, a features editor and a fiction editor, but prefers life as a freelancer. Jaquis newest project is the documentary A Good Death featuring stories of families whose loved ones have been euthanized with end of life drugs in care homes. Watch "A Good Death" exclusively at https://www.ickonic.com/
Please welcome Jacqui Deevoy to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#JacquiDeevoy #AGoodDeath #Documentary #Midazolam #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Over the decadess, she’s been an editor, a features editor and a fiction editor, but prefers life as a freelancer. Jaquis newest project is the documentary A Good Death featuring stories of families whose loved ones have been euthanized with end of life drugs in care homes. Watch "A Good Death" exclusively at https://www.ickonic.com/
Please welcome Jacqui Deevoy to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#JacquiDeevoy #AGoodDeath #Documentary #Midazolam #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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