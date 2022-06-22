IT'S A WICKED WORLD!

Video produced in 2014 by 70 year old American Patriot. Now knowing humanity lives in a fantasy world of lies creating fear for profit to greedy Billionaire psychopathic parasites.

March 2017 WARNING...We have the very great irony now that the very companies whose forced medical horrors during the Nazi regime led to the creation of the Nuremberg Code have, through their power at the WHO, set in motion the largest forced medical experiment in human history - even militarized. They have accomplished a complete end run around the very Code meant to stop any repeat of their deadly forced medical experiments.

And civil rights around consent have been carefully removed by laws put in place in advance by governments such as Bush and Cheney's and by the WHO which these pharmaceutical companies control.

IG Farben was indicted for war crimes by the Nuremberg Tribunal - for making the gas for the gas chambers, for hideous experiments by Mengele, for buying, experimenting on and killing people with vaccines. IG Farben was broken up into BASF, BAYER (now Baxter International which released deadly avian flu mixed with human flu last year which would have killed millions and then was immediately selected to produce the swine flu vaccines), and HOECHST (formerly Aventis, now Sanofli Pasteur, also making the swine flu vaccines and a company that put Sarkozy into office in France where he had secret plans to remove democracy there using the pandemic as a pretext)

The Rockefellers, along with the pharmaceutical industry, control the WHO. They had a large interest in IG Farben and were involved in eugenics and genocide. This is who is promoting the vaccines. The new means to forced medical experiments seem to be through fear and emergency rather than concentration camps, and the means to eugenics now appears to be disguising the genocidal intent and the contents of vaccines.

The Nuremberg Code is based on two things missing now - informed consent. Instead, we have military on the ground to "assist" and martial law statutes on the books in most states arranged by Bush and Cheney that would make medical experimentation - diagnostic tests, unknown treatments, taking of samples, and exposure to chemical "decontamination," and vaccination - mandatory, via threat of prison, massive fines, and detention camps.

H1N1 has brought us full circle back to forced human medical experiments - and with the very Nazi companies and Rockefellers involved then. One wonders then - what IS in those unknown, untested vaccines being forced on millions?