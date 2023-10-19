Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Disturbing - Reported Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank - PALESTINIAN BOY DROPS DEAD as he Looks Back at Shooter, Point-Blank Range
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
65 views
Published 21 hours ago

DISTURBING FOOTAGE

⚡️PALESTINIAN BOY DROPS DEAD as he looks back at shooter last time before he's shot at point-blank range with people screaming in shock and horror amid reported Israeli raids in occupied West Bank.

Violent clashes reported after Tel Aviv launches campaign to arrest alleged Hamas members in West Bank. Armed clashes are also taking place west of Tulkarm, West Bank.

 Israeli security forces have entered Bethlehem, where they were greeted with stones.

Several arrests are reported.

Israeli forces were also deployed in Hebron and shots were heard.


Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket