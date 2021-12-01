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The Holy Bible Audio book with matching music PART 2
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31 views • December 01, 2021
Music, video and all editing done by me.
[Part 3 Coming soon.]
Enjoy the word of truth, storys that lead us to where we are today, God bless. Next part will be a video slide show not picture slide show. Enjoy.
SPOKEN AUDIO BIBLE WITH MUSIC AND SLIDE SHOW VIDEO, THE MOVIE. (BEST SPOKEN BIBLE MOVIE OUT) GENESIS [PART 2] THE HOLY BIBLE.
Aimed at Millenials and Gen Z to feel a more modern enjoyable feel while learning the bible but is for people of all ages, enjoy.
[Part 3 Coming soon.]
Enjoy the word of truth, storys that lead us to where we are today, God bless. Next part will be a video slide show not picture slide show. Enjoy.
SPOKEN AUDIO BIBLE WITH MUSIC AND SLIDE SHOW VIDEO, THE MOVIE. (BEST SPOKEN BIBLE MOVIE OUT) GENESIS [PART 2] THE HOLY BIBLE.
Aimed at Millenials and Gen Z to feel a more modern enjoyable feel while learning the bible but is for people of all ages, enjoy.
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