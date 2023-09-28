Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 15, 2023

Episode 2108 - Great show today! Big 3 automakers all strike. Community organizers given grants to stop free speech. Ted does a 15 minute explanation of the 200 year machinations to create the United Nations and The Who. Topics covered include: WW 1, Zionism, Treat ofVersailles, League of Nations, WW2, United Nations, Covid. Be careful with wildlife. Desantis warns against clot shots for those under 65. Plus much much more. High energy must listen green show!

