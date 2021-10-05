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Pfizer whistleblower says 200,000 covid vaxx deaths in just one week. DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
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353 views • October 05, 2021
Pfizer whistleblower says 200,000 covid vaxx deaths in just one week.
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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