5/10/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Ms. Kathleen Winn said that she loves working with an NFSC member like Nicole to protect America. She believes that the CCP is continuously transporting fentanyl into the United States, so the Americans must wake up! We cannot rely on the media, and we must investigate ourselves and have other sources of information. Nicole stated that NFSC members would fight with the Americans to eradicate the CCP from American soil!

5/10/2023【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】凯瑟琳・薇恩女士表示很乐意和妮可这样的新中国联邦人一同努力去保护美国。她认为，中共正在源源不断地把芬太尼运进美国，美国人需要觉醒！妮可表示，新中国联邦人会和美国人一起战斗，把中共从美国的土地上铲除！

