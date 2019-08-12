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Liars: Police Make False Claims About Asset Forfeiture
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28 views • August 12, 2019
Law enforcement lobbyists always oppose asset forfeiture reform, generally relying on the claim that seizing people’s stuff serves as a valuable crime-fighting tool. But a recent study conducted by a Seattle University economist for the Institute of Justice casts serious doubts on this claim, and many others touted by supporters of asset forfeiture.
Path to Liberty: August 12, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Asset Forfeiture is Theft: An Overview of the State and Federal Programs
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/06/asset-forfeiture-is-theft-an-overview-of-the-state-and-federal-programs/
Study Shows Police Lying About Asset Forfeiture
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/10/study-shows-police-lying-about-asset-forfeiture/
Path to Liberty: August 12, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Asset Forfeiture is Theft: An Overview of the State and Federal Programs
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/06/asset-forfeiture-is-theft-an-overview-of-the-state-and-federal-programs/
Study Shows Police Lying About Asset Forfeiture
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/10/study-shows-police-lying-about-asset-forfeiture/
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