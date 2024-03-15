Jesus said: “My people, this vision of a large missile taking off, is a real possibility from several nuclear powers. North Korea and Iran are especially possible suspects who could launch a missile on America. It would only take a few missiles that could explode at high altitudes that could destroy your electric grid with an EMP attack. It is difficult to shoot down multiple missiles. Your people are unprepared to handle the loss of your electricity and chips. This again is why I have encouraged your people to have one year’s supply of food for every member of your household. Some reports claim that if electricity was stopped for a long time, you could see 90% of your people die of food starvation. Many people do not store enough food for such a disaster. It does not cost that much money to buy freeze dried food or MREs. You want to buy food that does not require refrigeration. By having a food storage program at your home, you could endure various disasters where other people would not have enough food to survive. Even at My refuges, I will multiply the food for those who come. Trust in My providing for your needs, but you need to have some food that I could multiply.”

The Health Ranger, Mike Adams, Says An Orbital EMP Was Just Launched

