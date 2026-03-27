The Next Playbook? Fuel Rationing, Bird Flu, Digital IDs & the War on Freedom w/ Jon Fleetwood

In this episode, I sit down with investigative writer Jon Fleetwood to unpack how governments are reusing the same “emergency” playbook we saw during COVID, this time over an oil shock and fresh pandemic warnings. We look at how remote work orders, travel limits, fuel rationing, and digital health certificates are hardening into permanent infrastructure, and how new WHO rules, biosecurity treaties, and bird flu headlines all feed a growing system of surveillance and centralized control. We also get into what you and I can do right now, from strengthening local community to supporting independent media and pushing back locally, before the next crisis is used to tighten the screws even more. Jon’s Substack: https://substack.com/profile/50564530-jon-fleetwood Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/