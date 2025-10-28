Vatican’s Military, Fatty’s Scandal, Canada Tyranny, Kaiju PsyOp, Masonic Mexas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-10-27 #229
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #229: 27 October 2025
Topic list:
* Did Patton kiss the Ring?
* “I piss on your altar!”
* Why does this Japanese General wear so many Jesuit accoutrements?
* “Fatty” Arbuckle outs the Jesuit agenda behind “World War I”.
* The “Fatty Scandal”.
* The “Imperial Japanese Navy” and it’s “Fourth Fleet incident”.
* Johnny reflects on NOT being “Airbourne” or “Air Assault” qualified.
* “This post can’t be shared in Canuckistan.” —your friends at Mega Fakebook.
* The Catholic Coneheads of Dagon and Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd’s war record.
* Falun Gong and the Epoch Times warns that “white” birthrates are declining. Yandex AI says, so are “Hispanics”...REALLY.
* Where should you get your “news” from?
* “Battle In Outer Space” wants to school you on “gravity”.
* Richard Jaekle and Nick Adams vs. Rhodes Reason.
* “Santa Anna Did A Lot More Than Kill Davy Crocket”
* Who was the first Emperor of Mexico and when was he born? IT’S THE JOOOS!
* Why didn’t Sam Houston give Exile Santa Anna what he deserved?
* What are “migrants” ignoring when they claim the south-west United States belongs to them?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5