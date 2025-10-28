Vatican’s Military, Fatty’s Scandal, Canada Tyranny, Kaiju PsyOp, Masonic Mexas

SR 2025-10-27 #229

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #229: 27 October 2025

Topic list:

* Did Patton kiss the Ring?

* “I piss on your altar!”

* Why does this Japanese General wear so many Jesuit accoutrements?

* “Fatty” Arbuckle outs the Jesuit agenda behind “World War I”.

* The “Fatty Scandal”.

* The “Imperial Japanese Navy” and it’s “Fourth Fleet incident”.

* Johnny reflects on NOT being “Airbourne” or “Air Assault” qualified.

* “This post can’t be shared in Canuckistan.” —your friends at Mega Fakebook.

* The Catholic Coneheads of Dagon and Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd’s war record.

* Falun Gong and the Epoch Times warns that “white” birthrates are declining. Yandex AI says, so are “Hispanics”...REALLY.

* Where should you get your “news” from?

* “Battle In Outer Space” wants to school you on “gravity”.

* Richard Jaekle and Nick Adams vs. Rhodes Reason.

* “Santa Anna Did A Lot More Than Kill Davy Crocket”

* Who was the first Emperor of Mexico and when was he born? IT’S THE JOOOS!

* Why didn’t Sam Houston give Exile Santa Anna what he deserved?

* What are “migrants” ignoring when they claim the south-west United States belongs to them?

