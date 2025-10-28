BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vatican’s Military, Fatty’s Scandal, Canada Tyranny, Kaiju PsyOp, Masonic Mexas
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
122 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-10-27 #229

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #229: 27 October 2025

 

Topic list:
* Did Patton kiss the Ring?
* “I piss on your altar!”
* Why does this Japanese General wear so many Jesuit accoutrements?
* “Fatty” Arbuckle outs the Jesuit agenda behind “World War I”.
* The “Fatty Scandal”.
* The “Imperial Japanese Navy” and it’s “Fourth Fleet incident”.
* Johnny reflects on NOT being “Airbourne” or “Air Assault” qualified.
* “This post can’t be shared in Canuckistan.” —your friends at Mega Fakebook.
* The Catholic Coneheads of Dagon and Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd’s war record.
* Falun Gong and the Epoch Times warns that “white” birthrates are declining. Yandex AI says, so are “Hispanics”...REALLY.
* Where should you get your “news” from?
* “Battle In Outer Space” wants to school you on “gravity”.
* Richard Jaekle and Nick Adams vs. Rhodes Reason.
* “Santa Anna Did A Lot More Than Kill Davy Crocket”
* Who was the first Emperor of Mexico and when was he born? IT’S THE JOOOS!
* Why didn’t Sam Houston give Exile Santa Anna what he deserved?
* What are “migrants” ignoring when they claim the south-west United States belongs to them?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy