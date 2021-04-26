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Rare Video Footage of Kyle Rittenhouse and Protesters Night of Kenosha Shootings
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34 views • April 26, 2021
Rare Video Footage of Kyle RittenhousWhile 2 well known interviews were done by mainstream media outlets, Kristan T. Harris of KGRA-db independent news show, the Rundown Live, gets footage that will grip you from the beginning of the video until the end. The Rundown Live captures arguably got some of the most REAL and authentic footage of the night. Including multiple interactions with protesters, police, warzones, armed citizens, militia, armed protesters and volatile situations.
The Rundown Live airs weekdays on KGRA-db from 12PM -2 EST.
KGRA STATION FEED:
https://kgradb.com/live-radio/
HELP KEEP US ALIVE
$therundownlive
Http://paypal.me/kristantharris
Http://venmo.com/kristantharris
Download and rate our podcast app!
Google:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.therundownlive.android.therundown&;hl=en_US&gl=US
APPLE
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rundown-live/id1551249646
e and Protesters Night of Kenosha Shootings
The Rundown Live airs weekdays on KGRA-db from 12PM -2 EST.
KGRA STATION FEED:
https://kgradb.com/live-radio/
HELP KEEP US ALIVE
$therundownlive
Http://paypal.me/kristantharris
Http://venmo.com/kristantharris
Download and rate our podcast app!
Google:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.therundownlive.android.therundown&;hl=en_US&gl=US
APPLE
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rundown-live/id1551249646
e and Protesters Night of Kenosha Shootings
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