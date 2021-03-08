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PATRIARCHY EROTICA!
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23 views • March 08, 2021
See a woman using her laptop in the airport
I notice it has stopped working
My oppressive male heart fills with sadistic malice towards her
I walk up to her, grinning with savage glee
Shock and horror fills her face as she sees me looming over her
Her eyes brim with tears
She cowers and begs “P-please don’t, sir…”
My engorging penis begins to rip the seams of my pants as I leer and say “Pardon me, but I couldn’t help noticing you’re having computer troubles. If you don’t mind, I’m sure I could fix them.”
Her eyes downcast, she mumbles “o-okay”
I savagely take her computer and begin to fix the rather simple problem as tears stream down her face
All the men around me begin laughing evilly and hooting like wild apes of Borneo, reveling in her oppression
I hand it back to her, saying darkly that it should be working now
Testosterone fueled ecstasy fills me as I watch her spirit crumble
She weakly takes it from my strong male grip
All the women in the airport are now forced on their knees from the oppression in the air
Defeated, broken, she feebly sobs “Thank you” as the last of her independence disappears
As I go to catch my flight, I smugly reply “It was my privilege”
This "story" was left as a comment on one of or videos recently. Best we can tell, it originated on 4chan and was circulated widely via a series of chain/spam emails.
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I notice it has stopped working
My oppressive male heart fills with sadistic malice towards her
I walk up to her, grinning with savage glee
Shock and horror fills her face as she sees me looming over her
Her eyes brim with tears
She cowers and begs “P-please don’t, sir…”
My engorging penis begins to rip the seams of my pants as I leer and say “Pardon me, but I couldn’t help noticing you’re having computer troubles. If you don’t mind, I’m sure I could fix them.”
Her eyes downcast, she mumbles “o-okay”
I savagely take her computer and begin to fix the rather simple problem as tears stream down her face
All the men around me begin laughing evilly and hooting like wild apes of Borneo, reveling in her oppression
I hand it back to her, saying darkly that it should be working now
Testosterone fueled ecstasy fills me as I watch her spirit crumble
She weakly takes it from my strong male grip
All the women in the airport are now forced on their knees from the oppression in the air
Defeated, broken, she feebly sobs “Thank you” as the last of her independence disappears
As I go to catch my flight, I smugly reply “It was my privilege”
This "story" was left as a comment on one of or videos recently. Best we can tell, it originated on 4chan and was circulated widely via a series of chain/spam emails.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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