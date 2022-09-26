Luteinizing Hormone Explained - Levels, Testing, Herbs & Supplements

To book a consultation go to my website
0:00 Introduction
0:12 Luteinizing Hormone
1:02 Function In Women
1:36 Function In Men
1:58 Luteinizing Hormone Test
3:13 Low Luteinizing Hormone
3:38 Signs & Symptoms
3:53 Potential Causes
4:23 Low LH - Ways to Improve Reproductive Health
4:37 Lifestyle
4:41 Supplements
4:51 High Luteinizing Hormone
5:18 Associated Conditions
5:34 Signs & Symptoms
5:40 Potential Causes
6:01 Testicular failure
6:15 High LH - Ways to Improve Reproductive Health
6:22 Supplements
6:30 Testosterone
6:39 Consultation & More Info
