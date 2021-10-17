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WE CAN'T LET ANYONE KNOW ABOUT THE CURES - THERE IS NO PANDEMIC - THE LIES EXPOSED - WATCH CLOSELY
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366 views • October 17, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. Wil is correct. There is no money in the truth. I don't get any money for what I do either. Just crap. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
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