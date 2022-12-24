Create New Account
Cidadã questiona ANVISA a respeito das omissões nas bulas das vacinas de COVID-19 (Rosaine Dalila Scruff) || Marca da Besta
Published 19 hours ago

BULAS

TABELA COMPLETA ANVISA: https://www.gov.br/anvisa/pt-br/assuntos/noticias-anvisa/2021/covid-19-quadro-de-analises-de-vacinas-pela-anvisa?_authenticator=49168e13d276eeb6de2df4a423e2a4eee9c563bc

HERPES — ISRAEL: https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19vaccine/92106

ANVISA atualiza bula (apenas as reações) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7_xXaEi1CY

Pfizer divulga bula: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbIhCEPRJb8

Bula de corovac tem poucas contraindicações: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4J-7jYil-s

SITE DA ANVISA: OS PROFISSIONAIS TEM MAIS DE 10 ANOS: https://www.gov.br/casacivil/pt-br/assuntos/noticias/2020/setembro/brasil-participa-de-quatro-testes-de-vacinas-contra-a-covid-19

BULA CORONAVAC - DO SITE DO UK: https://www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/pdf/CoronaVac_ENG_PI_brief.pdf

BULA COVISHIELD who: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/background-document-on-the-azd1222-vaccine-against-covid-19-developed-by-oxford-university-and-astrazeneca

BULA COVISHIELD ANVISA: https://consultas.anvisa.gov.br/#/bulario/q/?nomeProduto=VACINA%20COVID-19%20(RECOMBINANTE)

ESTUDO DA UNIFESP SOBRE GENOTOXICIDADE: https://www.unifesp.br/reitoria/dci/publicacoes/entreteses/item/3921-na-mira-da-agulha

ESTUDO DA UFPI SOBRE GENOTOXICIDADE DA DIPIRONA SODICA: Avaliação da toxicidade, citotoxicidade, mutagenicidade e ...https://revistas.ufpi.br › geum › article › download

Keywords
bestamarcacoronavirusvacinascovidvacinavacinadosvacinadovacinadasvacinadabulasbula

