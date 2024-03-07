TN (R) Congressman Li'l Chucky Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine" 🤡

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine"
I'm sharing this video from "CODEPINK" on YouTube.
Mar 6, 2024
Women, children, and men in Gaza are being starved and massacred by American-backed Israeli forces everyday, and this congressman says “Goodbye Palestine”
ABOUT CODEPINK
CODEPINK is a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs. Join us!
Cynthia... he is a zionist ... look at his pro-israel track record and his name. Who else says "G-d Bless Israel Forever"? Our gov't is most of the same.
https://fleischmann.house.gov/issues/foreign-affairs
