Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TN (R) Congressman Li'l Chucky Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine" 🤡
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1006 Subscribers
67 views
Published Yesterday

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine"

I'm sharing this video from "CODEPINK" on YouTube.

Mar 6, 2024

Women, children, and men in Gaza are being starved and massacred by American-backed Israeli forces everyday, and this congressman says “Goodbye Palestine”

---------

SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/codepinkaction


SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES: http://www.codepink.org/join

ORGANIZE WITH US: https://www.codepink.org/peacemaker

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/codepinkalert

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codepinkalert/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/codepink

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@codepinkalert


ABOUT CODEPINK

CODEPINK is a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs. Join us!

https://www.codepink.org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaDDoFANhAU&ab_channel=CODEPINK

Cynthia... he is a zionist ... look at his pro-israel track record and his name. Who else says "G-d Bless Israel Forever"? Our gov't is most of the same.

https://fleischmann.house.gov/issues/foreign-affairs




Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket