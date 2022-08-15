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Maria Bartiromo: These three things have been a nightmare for our economy
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145 views • August 15, 2022
FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo joins 'Sunday Night in America' to weigh in on President Biden's handling of the U.S. economy and the impact the rate of inflation is having on consumers. #foxnews #fox
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