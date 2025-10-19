© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska proved that, even despite the common desire to achieve peace in Ukraine, the tactical and strategic objectives of the United States and Russia are absolutely not the same. This is largely due to the fact that the Biden administration has so aggravated the geopolitical situation around Ukraine that Trump simply will not be able to fix everything physically and mentally in the next four years. In this regard, I am sure that the upcoming meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest or Moscow will be fruitless again.............................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
