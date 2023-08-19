ERIS: THE NEXT FAKE COVID LOCKDOWN

Dr. Jane Ruby





August 18, 2023





The next fall fake covid mutation event will likely be the fall variant called Eris, learn what this new name means for the fake legacy of a gain of function weapon that was dropped in 2020 and see for yourself how the media, corporations, universities, and government agencies work in perfect tandem to prepare an disseminate the story, what happened to the PCR test? Be prepared because ERIS, E. Palestine, Maui Smart Fires are all part of one large agenda.

PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING





PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS with Augusta Precious Metals: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/gold-ira?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=2554

Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/





Malone Lawsuit Against Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT Venmo: Jane-ruby https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

***Business Inquiries: [email protected]

Please hit the follow or subscribe button on any of my Social Media listed.

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Banned.Video: https://www.banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.tv/JaneRuby Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby





MY PREPPER BUY LIST I receive a small commission when you buy. Thank You in advance.

GET YOUR DR. JANE MERCH https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/

COD LIVER OIL: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6 Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3 Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4 Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3 Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G

EQUIPMENT THAT I USE FOR MY SHOW

RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33 Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54 Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5 Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v390sz7-eris-the-next-fake-covid-lockdown.html