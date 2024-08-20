BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ₪ ABOUT THE ASSASSINATION OF PRESIDENT JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY IN 2 MINS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
8 months ago

Vincent James - Candace Owens is correct.


Israel is responsible for the assassination of JFK It's all here.


Everything you need to know in 2 minutes [2 minutes, 43 seconds, to be precise].


Source: https://x.com/davincentjames/status/1825421729948192925


Thumbnail: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/25/us/politics/jfk-files-assassination.html


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.vrogue.co/post/the-assassination-of-john-f-kennedy-home


Douchebag The_Author_._--Oxide-- comes back for anuddah beating: 😬


Tick tock. Tick tock. Your exceedingly vile, pathetic, incompetent and clownish camp's end draws closer and closer.


Ha ha ha ha ha ha.


Tock tick, tock tick,


Your endless BS makes me itch! 🤣

israeljewsassassinationcandace owensvincent jamessynagogue of satanmulti pronged attackpresident john fitzgerald kennedy
