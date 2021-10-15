Many Airline Employees Are Choosing To Lose Their Jobs Instead of Being Vaccinated

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10/12/2021 A pilot says during an interview with Fox News that he chooses to lose his job instead of taking vaccination. He says hundreds of his colleagues decline the vaccine mandate and they believe airlines cannot operate with 10% loss of workforce.