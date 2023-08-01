Rep Byron Donalds with Rob Schmidt Newsmax: Devon Archer testimony
Hunter's business partner Devon Archer testified to congress behind closed doors. Rep Byron Donalds joins Rob Schmitt to discuss.
https://rumble.com/v33pp7j-rep-byron-donalds-devon-archer-testimony-today.html
