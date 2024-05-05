Create New Account
RT News May 5, 2024 2PM GMT
Published Yesterday

May 5, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



US authorities attempt to break up some of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken root in universities across the country. RT gets rare access to the conflict-ridden Kashmir region as locals cast their ballots in India’s general election. Some of NATO’s supposedly game-changing hardware, is put on display in Moscow, after being captured from Ukrainian


