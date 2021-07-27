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Former Adult Film Star Deanna Lynn On God & Living Beyond The Sex Trade
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50 views • July 27, 2021
Among the hundreds of interviews I have conducted, my very first interview with a woman I assumed was going to be speaking about aiding in helping people get out of sex trafficking, was actually about her own story and it is definitely one of the topmost inspiring interviews I've done. Little did I realize her background. Yet, she was honest about her past and also her conversion to Jesus the Christ. Deanna Lynn is a former adult film star who left the industry with genuine repentance. In her new book, Integrated: Living Beyond the Sex Trade, she recounts all the steps along the way as she bears the true fruits of repentance (Matt. 3:8) and hopes she can help others caught in that lifestyle. For some, this interview might seem trivial, but as her husband has said, "Sometimes, people take the grace of God for granted." I hope this interview will remind you that apart from Him (Christ), we can do nothing (John 15:5).
Pick up Deanna's book here: https://amzn.to/2TGSlwy
Pick up her first book, Purchased: Leaving the Sex Trade, here: https://amzn.to/3zDtGrY
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Pick up Deanna's book here: https://amzn.to/2TGSlwy
Pick up her first book, Purchased: Leaving the Sex Trade, here: https://amzn.to/3zDtGrY
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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