BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Got Cancer? Heart Disease? Chronic Health issues? The Problem Might be in Your Mouth!
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
46 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
202 views • July 16, 2022

Kelly Gallagher  - Health Freedom Advocate, Co-Producer of Vaxxed (and more), and all-around Kick-Butt, Jammin’ Planet founder and Five-time Cancer Survivor

LinkedIn.com/in/kellygpower



Looking for some health answers or perhaps learn something new?  Kelly Gallagher is sure to provide them.  She traced her own path to health and healing – and beating cancer numerous times – back to her mouth. Her “silver” amalgam fillings, made of 50% mercury, a known neurotoxin, and carcinogen, had leached the mercury into her bloodstream.  Not only did this precipitate her cancer, but it “motivated” Kelly to start her own campaign in the state of California to ban amalgam fillings from dentistry.


After years of lobbying and creating clever and widely covered PR campaigns – like showing up with her attractive posse in downtown LA and testing random business types and politicians with a special mercury breathalyzer – she succeeded. Mercury amalgam fillings were banned in California.


Still, the fight against mercury amalgam fillings has not been fully won in the US because Big Dentistry, like Big Medicine, has been captured.  Many dentists who have spoken out about the dangers of amalgam fillings – or fluoride rinses or root canals (as explained below), have had their licenses pulled by the dental boards.


Getting back to Kelly’s story, after spending time with some of “biological” dentistry’s great pioneers – such as Hal Huggins – Kelly learned that how you REMOVED the amalgam fillings was equally important – because improperly removing them could release a lot of mercury… and all at once.


Root canals, Kelly learned, presented another big health challenge – because they effectively left something DEAD – your dead tooth – in your mouth.  And dead things breed bacteria.  In fact, there is no way to prevent this, as many – researchers and patients – have discovered. And when these often-undetectable jaw infections spew toxic bacteria out into the mouth and body, the result is heart problems, lung infections, sinus issues, and ongoing chronic disease.  Given that most people are not aware of this, they may not realize that this could be where their health problems are coming from.  It is also likely their dentist won’t tell them, out of fear of the dental board.


There is more, too, but we will let Kelly tell you the rest.

Keywords
cancerheart diseasemouthchronic health issuesoral hygiene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

Willow Tohi
NIH&#8217;s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

NIH’s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

Belle Carter
U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

Coco Somers
Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

HRS Editors
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy