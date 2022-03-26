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Are We Really Living In The Last Days?
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74 views • March 26, 2022
While the Scripture references "the last days" many times, usually it is a reference to the ending of the Old Covenant to make way for the New Covenant and the coming of Messiah and ultimately the judgment on an adulterous Israel. Many will point to the Olivet Discourse today and claim it is somehow in our future. Yet, Jesus was clear that what He presented was to occur in that generation and all the things He spoke of would occur in that time frame, mainly 70AD. So, this is an important correction to make for those who make such claims if we are to be unified with the Lord Jesus Christ's own words.
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