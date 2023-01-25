Following Diamond's Death, Silk Now Engaged In Necromancy & Autowriting

On Monday's show, we spoke about Silk as she celebrated the life of her sister. In doing so, she pointed out about her sister died and said she was not a conspiracy theorist but rather one who wants answers to why people like her sister were dying suddenly. During that same speech, she made reference to speaking to her dead sister and then letting her sister write through her. These things are clearly forbidden in Scripture and we'll take a look at how the "conservative, constitutional, christian, patriot" movement is allowing damnable heresies and practices inside that will ultimately destroy them no matter how much they are united on other things. This is not an attack. It's a call to repentance.
