W P MERK, Sworn In For The State, 163rd To Testify

W. P. MERK, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I have been a motorman for about three years, in the employ of the Georgia Railway & Electric Company. I know Daisy Hopkins. I have met her at the corner of Whitehall and Alabama Street between 2:30 and 3:30 on a Saturday. She said she was going to pencil factory. I made an engagement with her to go to her room to see her that Saturday. I was in a room with her at the corner of Walker and Peters Street about 8:30 o'clock. She told me she had been to the pencil factory that afternoon. Her general character for truth and veracity is bad. I would not believe her on oath.