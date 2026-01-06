W P MERK, Sworn In For The State, 163rd To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
W. P. MERK, sworn for the State in rebuttal.
I have been a motorman for about three years, in the employ of the Georgia Railway & Electric Company. I know Daisy Hopkins. I have met her at the corner of Whitehall and Alabama Street between 2:30 and 3:30 on a Saturday. She said she was going to pencil factory. I made an engagement with her to go to her room to see her that Saturday. I was in a room with her at the corner of Walker and Peters Street about 8:30 o'clock. She told me she had been to the pencil factory that afternoon. Her general character for truth and veracity is bad. I would not believe her on oath.