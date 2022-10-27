X22 Financial News Ep. 2910a - The Midterm Election Economic Illusion Is About To End, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2910a - Oct 27, 2022
The Midterm Election Economic Illusion Is About To End, Buckle Up
We are now experiencing a midterm election economic illusion. The [CB]s have paused their agenda for the midterms. Shortages are coming, diesel fuel is low. Trump continually points out the difference between when Trump was in the WH and Biden. The [DS] is scrambling right now.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
