Free Foot Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Columning on the Left Foot Back

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Left Foot Chakra. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you feel more supported and confident in taking the next steps forward in life. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.