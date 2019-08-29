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Equipment Financing- Get the Equipment You Need for Your Business the Smart Way
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2 views • August 29, 2019
APPLY NOW OR LEARN MORE:
https://davidallencapital.com/101220379
EQUIPMENT FINANCING-
Examples: Construction equipment,
Dump Trucks,
MRI machines
Dentist Chair
Doctor equipment
farm equipment
x-Ray machines
Work vehicles
Trucks
Copy Machines
Restaurant oven
Phone Systems
Computers
ANY EQUIPMENT FOR BUSINESSES (just not cars, trucks OK)
Affordable Financing - You can spread out the term over 5 years- the monthly payment will be real low! It's far more affordable than just a loan which would be paid back in a year or 2.
Qualification is simple! Do you qualify?
The minimum qualifications of our providers are LESS intensive than those of banks. We focus on getting you quick approval and fast capital.
Your revenue is valued most, RATHER THAN YOUR CREDIT SCORE.
MORE AFFORDABLE
Our fundings are typically up to 50% less expensive than a traditional merchant cash advance.
FAST CAPITAL
You submit your application and we provide you with a fast decision and funds.
AUTOMATIC PAYMENT
You are setup with regular fixed payments so that you don’t have to worry about surprise obligations.
Top Rated Providers
We only represent transparent, top rated and quick-turnaround providers who have already delivered over $10 billion to businesses like yours.
BETTER THAN BANK:
Banks are very HARD to qualify for! Our lenders WANT to say YES to funding! We have LESS qualifications, less paperwork and we do not care as much about credit scores!!
1 Stop Shopping- you come to DAC and we go to all the top loan lenders/ capital advance providers and they compete to bring you the BEST Rates!
LEGIT. Our parent company is 20 years old and traded on Nasdaq.
What Is The Price Of The Loan?DAC loans are simple and transparent.
You will be shown a loan amount and a total cost for that money.
The Big Banks may disclose the interest rate, but rarely share the total cost of the loan.
We will show you how much you can receive, and what the total payback will be.
LEARN MORE/ Apply: https://davidallencapital.com/101220379
loans not guaranteed
* Any occurrence of the term word “LOAN” or “LOANS” on this website is for informational purposes. Some of the lenders that DAC represents process loans and other times, more often, it is an advance against future earnings. The use of the term loan or loans is not necessarily an offer of a “loan" depending on providers, state and paperwork. CALIFORNIA: we do NOT refer or process "loans" in or for any company based in California but DAC lenders do process "advances" for California businesses.
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https://davidallencapital.com/101220379
EQUIPMENT FINANCING-
Examples: Construction equipment,
Dump Trucks,
MRI machines
Dentist Chair
Doctor equipment
farm equipment
x-Ray machines
Work vehicles
Trucks
Copy Machines
Restaurant oven
Phone Systems
Computers
ANY EQUIPMENT FOR BUSINESSES (just not cars, trucks OK)
Affordable Financing - You can spread out the term over 5 years- the monthly payment will be real low! It's far more affordable than just a loan which would be paid back in a year or 2.
Qualification is simple! Do you qualify?
The minimum qualifications of our providers are LESS intensive than those of banks. We focus on getting you quick approval and fast capital.
Your revenue is valued most, RATHER THAN YOUR CREDIT SCORE.
MORE AFFORDABLE
Our fundings are typically up to 50% less expensive than a traditional merchant cash advance.
FAST CAPITAL
You submit your application and we provide you with a fast decision and funds.
AUTOMATIC PAYMENT
You are setup with regular fixed payments so that you don’t have to worry about surprise obligations.
Top Rated Providers
We only represent transparent, top rated and quick-turnaround providers who have already delivered over $10 billion to businesses like yours.
BETTER THAN BANK:
Banks are very HARD to qualify for! Our lenders WANT to say YES to funding! We have LESS qualifications, less paperwork and we do not care as much about credit scores!!
1 Stop Shopping- you come to DAC and we go to all the top loan lenders/ capital advance providers and they compete to bring you the BEST Rates!
LEGIT. Our parent company is 20 years old and traded on Nasdaq.
What Is The Price Of The Loan?DAC loans are simple and transparent.
You will be shown a loan amount and a total cost for that money.
The Big Banks may disclose the interest rate, but rarely share the total cost of the loan.
We will show you how much you can receive, and what the total payback will be.
LEARN MORE/ Apply: https://davidallencapital.com/101220379
loans not guaranteed
* Any occurrence of the term word “LOAN” or “LOANS” on this website is for informational purposes. Some of the lenders that DAC represents process loans and other times, more often, it is an advance against future earnings. The use of the term loan or loans is not necessarily an offer of a “loan" depending on providers, state and paperwork. CALIFORNIA: we do NOT refer or process "loans" in or for any company based in California but DAC lenders do process "advances" for California businesses.
equipment financing banks,
equipment financing bad credit,
equipment financing business model,
farm equipment financing,
restaurant equipment financing,
what is equipment financing,
#1 rated best equipment financing,
how does equipment financing work,
equipment financing best loan,
fast equipment financing,
how to get a loan for equipment,
easy equipment financing process,
machinery and equipment financing,
benefits of equipment financing,
equipment financing solutions,
equipment financing options,
top equipment financing lenders,
equipment financing rates,
best equipment financing companies,
affordable equipment financing for small businesses,
what is equipment financing,
heavy equipment financing,
commercial equipment financing
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