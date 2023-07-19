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Preparation Activation 2 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🦁 Lyran Light Language By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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4 views • July 19, 2023

This is my 2nd preparatory Lion's Gate Activation. 🦁 We are approaching ever-so closer to the Lion's Gate gateway, which generally opens July 28th and goes

through August 12th, but the peak is 8:8:23. This particular light language

activation will be preparing you for some sovereignty light codes in

anticipation of the Lion's Gate portal. I'll be transmitting Lyran Light

Language to assist with preparation, and that will also coordinate with my art

creations titled, "Lyra Genesis Activation". The upcoming Lion's Gate will be

a BIG one, and thus I was feeling the importance of helping everyone get

prepped for this on! So I'll likely be back for a another preparation

activation as we get closer to July 28th, and then also the week of 8:8. These

activations will also be relevant for future Lion's Gate as well as other

transformational time. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 🍃💛 Lightstar I also have

created a Playlist for you to watch these preparatory videos on my YouTube

channel, in case you missed any: ▶️ WATCH THE LION'S GATE SERIES PLAYLIST ON

YOUTUBE: • Lion's Gate Porta... 🖼️ GET ATTUNEMENT ART

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS

AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: 79763790849ca659



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Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
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