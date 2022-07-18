Thoughts On Life From a 19 Year Old Russian Commander. - 071822

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Thoughts on life from a 19 year old Russian Commander.
When fancy diplomats from elitist schools fail at diplomacy - the simplest of people often end up carrying the weight of the world.... Irrespective of which country we are talking about.
He lost is Dad on the front lines years ago in 2015 and his mother was killed in shelling!