America’s New Holocaust – My Daughter was a Victim.

In this short video, Scott Schara explains the content of his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo on November 12-13 in Salt Lake City. For information about the Expo, visit www.redpillexpo.org.

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.