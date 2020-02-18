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Facts Tell: Here's what conspiracy theorists don't want you to know about the new coronavirus
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39 views • February 18, 2020
The new coronavirus outbreak is a major news story that has grabbed international headlines and had everyone glued to their phones for updates. Online, the virus has mutated amid bogus claims and far-fetched fabrications that make it seem as if Resident Evil is playing out in real life. In this episode of Facts Tell, we debunk some of the viral myths about the origin of the 2019-nCoV.
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