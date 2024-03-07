Quo Vadis





Mar 6, 2024





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for February 29, 2024





Here is the message of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Beloved children of the Holy Trinity:





I SHARE WITH YOU THE BLESSING OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER SO THAT it MAY BE THE STRENGTH FOR YOU TO PROFESS THE FAITH WITHOUT DENYING OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST IN THE STRONG MOMENTS THAT COME TO YOU.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the advance of war has at the same time opened the hearts of some human creatures, who, fearing war, seek to pray to the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother, requesting their consolation. War is not only between Powers, but worse, it is between insensitive human creatures.





I encourage you to be peaceful creatures so that you can at all times act and act in the way that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ taught you: the peaceful is humble and vice versa. I call you to be creatures in constant search for love of neighbor; hungry to receive the Holy Eucharist and being compliant with the Commandments of the Law of God.





Beloved:





NOW ENTERED INTO THE PURIFICATION AND THE SUCCESSION OF NATURAL, SOCIAL, RELIGIOUS AND MORAL EVENTS, it IS GOOD FOR EACH OF YOU TO KEEP ATTENTION TO WHAT HAPPENS SO THAT YOU ARE NOT Caught Off Guard.





This generation has joined the strategies of the Devil to greatly offend the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother in an inconceivable way.





Despite this, Infinite and Divine Mercy protects you at all times to free you from the clutches of Satan.





Beloved:





I COME TO REVEAL THE FIRST SECRET GIVEN BY OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER TO HER DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARÍA:





THE PRECURSOR OF ELIJAH'S ARRIVAL TO EARTH IS THE ANGEL OF PEACE, HE IS THE ONE who COMES TO OPEN THE WAY BEFORE THE TERRIBLE ACTIONS OF THE ANTICHRIST AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST.





Due to this great Divine Design, the Angel of Peace is an angel because he has the mission of being a Messenger of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ to unite them in the fulfillment of the Divine Will in the worst moment that humanity will be experiencing.





The Angel of Peace, Messenger of the Divine Word:





It will open hearts. . .





It will fertilize the soil of each heart with Divine Love. . .





It will sow the seed so that the beloved Prophet Elijah will reap the sowing of few faithful souls, reestablishing love in families before Our King and Lord Jesus Christ arrives in His Second Coming.





Children of the Holy Trinity, here is the importance of the arrival of the Angel of Peace:





He will fight spiritually, intellectually and physically against the attacks of the Antichrist and his demonic legions. . .





He is the one who will be at the side of the faithful People and will be with the Divine Word in his mouth. . .





He is the one who will convert a small number of human creatures for the good of their souls and his salvation…





He will continue His Mission alongside the Prophet Elijah, but in another part of the Earth…





Children of Our Queen and Mother, it will be the force of nature that will confront you with great famines and above all with great eradicated and unknown diseases.





They will experience the darkness and desolation of not being able to communicate as they have until now with their loved ones from other continents, countries, places; Silence on Earth will do good in the face of the current bustle.





Then some will believe the revelations and regret not having believed.





Children of Our Queen and Mother, the pain caused and that they will still cause to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ will lead to a setback in all areas of the life of the human creature, the sun will dim and the cold will invade them.





Only those who remain with faith waiting for the fulfillment of God's Will and only those who maintain faith will see the light they carry in their soul and will not live in darkness.





IN THIS LENT DIFFERENT FROM OTHERS, YOU WILL SHARE WITH OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST SOME PAINS OF YOUR SACRED PASSION.





Keep faith as the great treasure that it is and that only those who love and respect Our King and Lord Jesus Christ will remain until the end, being accompanied by My Celestial Legions.





Our Queen and Mother will never abandon them, She will remain faithful to Her children, rescuing those who wish to save themselves.





I protect them and help them.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM4L4UUUIgU