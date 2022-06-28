Ukraine Update June 28, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Whose missiles hit Kiev?

- We lost count of Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 27th.

- Teimuraz Khizanishvili, who personally took part in the execution of our paratroopers in March, was brought to justice near Lisichansk, and sent to Hell.

- Assault on Kamyshevakhi in the Popasnyansky district of the LPR.

- For Russian speakers. Not translated.





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