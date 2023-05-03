https://gettr.com/post/p2fyoywa88f
郭文贵2017年就在新闻发布会上分享过一份绝密情报，即中共正派出27名间谍去往美国的华盛顿大使馆、其他领事馆和中国银行。
Miles Guo shared at a press conference back in 2017 a top-secret intel that the CCP was sending 27 spies to the U.S. ，including Washington embassy, other consulates and the Bank of China.
@redpill @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JoshReid #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedonwtheccp
