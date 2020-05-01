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Agenda 21, The Plan To Kill You - David Icke
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348 views • May 01, 2020
From 2016
Agenda 21 or Agenda 2030 The Plan To Kill You - David Icke - The United Nations Depopulation Plan
The global cabal of U.N. Agenda 21 is behind global warming, regionalism, zoning, land and water use control, wealth redistribution, weakening and eventual replacement of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, global warming, cap and trade, Smart Grid, Smart Meters, carbon taxes, high gasoline prices, global citizens, IB World Schools, Common Core nationalized education standards, biofuels, Marxist advancement across the globe, food control, water access control via the Law of the Sea Treaty (LOST), gun control, health control, the Arab Spring/Winter, unchecked illegal immigration, and they are unstoppable.’
All David's Books Now Available Here http://www.DavidIckeStore.com
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/davidicke/
https://twitter.com/davidicke
To have David's Videocast sent to you in full every week, Click here http://www.davidicke.com/register
http://www.DavidIckeStore.com All David's Books Now Available Here
http://www.TheWorldWideWakeUp.com 2016/17 World Tour Tickets
http://www.DavidIcke.com/headlines Latest News From David Icke
http://www.UnreportedTruth.com - Videos, Articles and Social Media For The People By The People
http://www.RichieAllen.co.uk - Europe's Number One Independent Radio Show
Agenda 21 or Agenda 2030 The Plan To Kill You - David Icke - The United Nations Depopulation Plan
The global cabal of U.N. Agenda 21 is behind global warming, regionalism, zoning, land and water use control, wealth redistribution, weakening and eventual replacement of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, global warming, cap and trade, Smart Grid, Smart Meters, carbon taxes, high gasoline prices, global citizens, IB World Schools, Common Core nationalized education standards, biofuels, Marxist advancement across the globe, food control, water access control via the Law of the Sea Treaty (LOST), gun control, health control, the Arab Spring/Winter, unchecked illegal immigration, and they are unstoppable.’
All David's Books Now Available Here http://www.DavidIckeStore.com
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/davidicke/
https://twitter.com/davidicke
To have David's Videocast sent to you in full every week, Click here http://www.davidicke.com/register
http://www.DavidIckeStore.com All David's Books Now Available Here
http://www.TheWorldWideWakeUp.com 2016/17 World Tour Tickets
http://www.DavidIcke.com/headlines Latest News From David Icke
http://www.UnreportedTruth.com - Videos, Articles and Social Media For The People By The People
http://www.RichieAllen.co.uk - Europe's Number One Independent Radio Show
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