Leftist ESG Policies are DESTROYING Oil & Gas ON PURPOSE | Glenn Beck

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We are in real, serious trouble Glenn says…especially since it seems our current oil & gas catastrophe is BY DESIGN by far-left politicians pushing ESG into ever sector of our free market (it’s could hit electricity hard this summer, too). Glenn explains why leftists may be doing this ON PURPOSE, and what our nation could look like just 12 months from now: ‘You NEED to prepare.’
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