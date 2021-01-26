PCR Lab Visit Whistleblowers Kevin McKernan, Bobby Malhotra Explain Why COVID Tests are Garbage

Premiered Jan 24, 2021

Dr Naomi Wolf: Opinion.

The entire COVID-19 pandemic policy has been predicated on "COVID Charts" that purport to show waves of "cases", including "spikes" and "hotspots." The entire Western world has been following these charts that allegedly track test results for COVID; policies based on these tests have locked whole nations indoors, isolated elders, kept kids and teenagers out of school, crushed entire sectors and resulted in a massive wealth transfer as distressed assets are bought up by big investors and developers for pennies on the dollar, and as Big Tech and Big Pharma rack up unprecedented profits.

But how accurate are those tests? Several courageous scientists have been coming forward to explain exactly why the main form of COVID test, called "the PCR test", is unfit for any kind of use as a diagnostic tool. Twenty-two scientists signed what's called a "retraction report" to the journal Eurosurveillance, asking for a retraction of the essay by Christian Drosten, advisor to the German government, that initially proposed the use of PCR tests and their protocols, or the "recipe" to use, to diagnose COVID. Eurosurveillance had rushed this paper, that went on to form the basis for the whole world using PCR tests, through peer review in a day. The average for that same journal is 172 days.

Two of the signatories, Bobby Malhotra, who was on the Austrian COVID task force, and Kevin McKernan, who directed a research lab at MIT for many years and has 25 years' experience working with PCR tests, gave DailyClout an interview for our Profiles in Courage series, on January 19, 2021.

In this interview, which took place at the PCR test lab in Medicinal Genomics in Beverly, MA, where McKernan is Chief Strategy Officer, the two scientists explain exactly why PCR tests are unfit for use in any way in accurately diagnosing COVID infections.

They point out that the test cycles are set at 40-45 often -- a setting that, as the WHO admitted on Jan 13, 2021, ensures false positives at scale.

They also point out that the PCR tests will pick up any one of four Asian cold viruses (a common cold) and report it as a positive for COVID; that a second step of checking that the result is actually COVID, and not a false positive, is not typically done; they note that the line that indicates "human being" is left out of the PCR test protocol recommended by Drosten, which is why people are getting positive test results when they test, for instance, ice cream cones; and they explain that Dr Drosten did not even have a sample of COVID to use in his protocol and so the test protocol he created was based on a computer simulation.

The conclusion they reach? We can't possibly even know that there has been a pandemic, let alone what its scale has been, since the results of PCR tests to date are "garbage" and need to be thrown out and the whole process begun anew with accurate testing protocols.

They also warn that now that the WHO has told labs to release the CT levels that labs are using to health clinics that ask about them, we are likely to see a "drop" in "infections" which will really just be a change from inaccurate to more accurate test conditions. Most importantly, they warn that the PCR allows a "pandemic" to be dialed up or down at will, by simply adjusting the CT levels.

The courageous scientists also warn that we must learn from this crackdown on rights, never to let this happen again since medical fascism can be enacted at will by manipulating medical data. The men explosively reveal that this is what has happened with this global pandemic -- or what may rather be a global crisis that includes an unnecessary secondary disaster in promoting a faulty test that had led to a massive disruption of human community, kids' education, and crushing of small businesses.