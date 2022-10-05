Create New Account
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Dr Jose Luis Sevillano: Show a single image of the spike protein. Why don't they do it? Simply because it doesn’t exist, and they are trying to cover up the damage produced by graphene oxide in injectables.


propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnaquantum dotsvaccine passportsgraphene oxide

