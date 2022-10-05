🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Dr Jose Luis Sevillano: Show a single image of the spike protein. Why don't they do it? Simply because it doesn’t exist, and they are trying to cover up the damage produced by graphene oxide in injectables.





