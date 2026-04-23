Peter Thiel & Donald Trump do WHAT for EACH OTHER???!!!

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I am harassed everytime I walk out a door from age 2 going on 3, 1966. My DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy Father git funding from Wold Bankers in his War on Christmas with the Consortium of Rabbis as I an Patient Zero for Autism being added to Vaccines as I was shot up in Womb just after the current leader of Israel had JFK for Israeli Coup of '63 taking over US Nukes & $USD.
Peter Thiel's Golum is Scary as Shit.
I now believe I will never be compensated. I was violently attacked & injured by 4 older boys who were being Sodomized in our Ludlow MA Neighborhood & they stole all my toys, all change & few dollars in dresser drawer, taking my shoes, underwear & clothes.
That happens at least once a year for my life & has happened more times in Salem New Hampshire then I can count.
I have never been compensated.
#WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 South Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
1 706 740 9324
I am SvenVonErick on X.