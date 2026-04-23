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Peter Thiel & Donald Trump do WHAT for EACH OTHER???!!!
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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45 views • 3 months ago

I am harassed everytime I walk out a door from age 2 going on 3, 1966. My DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy Father git funding from Wold Bankers in his War on Christmas with the Consortium of Rabbis as I an Patient Zero for Autism being added to Vaccines as I was shot up in Womb just after the current leader of Israel had JFK for Israeli Coup of '63 taking over US Nukes & $USD. 


Peter Thiel's Golum is Scary as Shit. 


I now believe I will never be compensated. I was violently attacked & injured by 4 older boys who were being Sodomized in our Ludlow MA Neighborhood & they stole all my toys, all change & few dollars in dresser drawer, taking my shoes, underwear & clothes. 


That happens at least once a year for my life & has happened more times in Salem New Hampshire then I can count. 


I have never been compensated. 


#WBNemesis 


Steven G. Erickson 

215 South Broadway Suite 217 

Salem, NH 03079 USA 


+1 860 574 0695 


1 706 740 9324 


I am SvenVonErick on X. 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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