Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PENTAGON's Horrible Confession: Russian Army Will Seize 'KUPYANSK', 'AVDIIVKA', and 'MARYINKA'
The Prisoner
Exactly one week left until the beginning of winter. Against this background, many Western publications and analytical centers began to summarize the results of the fighting in Ukraine. Unfortunately for the Kyiv authorities, even pro-Ukrainian Western publications admit that this winter will bring many strategic victories for the Russian army...........

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

