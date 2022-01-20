Bombshell! Doctor Releases Evidence of Early Treatment Suppression Costing Countless Lives

Dr. Tess Lawrie is now releasing video evidence of her zoom phone call with Dr. Andrew Hill. After he and his team of researchers found promising evidence that ivermectin could save lives, Dr. Andrew Hill suddenly did an about-face. When Dr. Lawrie heard that Dr. Hill was about to change his conclusions, she called him to confront him and ask why. His suggestion to do more studies has been frequently cited and delayed dispersion of the potentially life saving drug. Tess Lawrie (MBBCh, PhD) is the Director of the Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, and CEO of EbMCsquared CiC, an independent, not for profit, health-focused think tank, based in Bath, in the United Kingdom. She is also the founder of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development initiative (now called BiRD International) and a co-founder of the new World Council for Health.