How To Worthily PARTAKE HEALING HOLY COMMUNION at home THE LORD"S SUPPER

Pastor Joseph Prince teaches how to partake in Holy Communion aka THE LORD'S SUPPER for healing and wholeness. Get a piece of
Matzah Bread or cracker and some Grape Juice or Wine of the vine to participate in
this healing and redeeming commandment by The Christ Jesus, the Messiah
Yeshua said, " Do this in remembrance ( to become a member again.) of me.". Jesus is the BREAD OF LIFE he bore all our illness at the cross. Put your disease and pain on him. You were already healed at the cross. Your healing was finished on the cross. Your sins were all forgiven at the cross. "IT IS FINISHED!" Yeshua's last words.
Song by Michael Davis band DECIBEL WORSHIP channel YT.
