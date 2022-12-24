Tucker: Where Did SBF Get His Bail Money? It’s All Fake

“… he was released on $250 million bail by Judge Gabriel Gorenstein. This is the same judge who let Bernie Madoff out of jail in 2008… where did Sam Bankman-Fried get all that money? Because just a couple weeks ago he claimed he only had a hundred grand in his checking account.”









Upload via https://rumble.com/c/unga





Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe





Follow Red Voice Media on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redvoicenews





GOLD - Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government with Gold and Silver. Go to https://redvoicemedia.net/rvmgold





My Patriot Supply - Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare





The Wellness Company - Get Liberated From Big Pharma! Make The Switch Today With Dr. McCullough & Dr. Risch https://redvoicemedia.net/twc





Chemical-Free Body - Reduce stress, remove toxins and reintroduce nature to get back to our natural evolutionary path - (Use code RVM to get an extra 5% off) https://redvoicemedia.net/chemicalfree





Readyman - Gear and Survival Tools - https://redvoicemedia.net/readyman





Patriot Cigar Company - Blended by some of the best master blenders in the cigar industry. Use code RVM for 15% OFF - https://redvoicemedia.net/cigars





Apparel - Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel





Z-Stack - Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for a discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack





Stickers - Get Stickers To Trigger A Lib: FJB, Ultra MAGA, RVM, and many more designs available. https://redvoicemedia.net/rightside